ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned 0.35% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EQL opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

