AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 30,494 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after buying an additional 2,313,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.