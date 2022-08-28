AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

