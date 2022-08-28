AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,726 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

