AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

