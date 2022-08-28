AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

