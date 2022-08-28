AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 5,557 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

