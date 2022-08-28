AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 125.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 72,096 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 418,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,585.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.