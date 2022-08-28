AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,754 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 223.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $448.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.18 and a 200 day moving average of $437.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

