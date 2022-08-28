Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Price Reaches $0.0132

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $65.55 million and $43,827.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,985.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.81 or 0.00589482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00266130 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020660 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003352 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

