AllSafe Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $40,239.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

