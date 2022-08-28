AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,878. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

