All Sports Market Cap Reaches $10.14 Million (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 15% against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00083844 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

