ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Update

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ALJ Regional

In other news, major shareholder William Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 281,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,427.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William Montgomery purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 281,128 shares in the company, valued at $455,427.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $38,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ALJ Regional

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALJJ. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 63,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. ALJ Regional has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 217.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

