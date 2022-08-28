Algoma Steel Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$17.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

