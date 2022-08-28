Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $64.06 million and $353,180.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083875 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,676,229 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.