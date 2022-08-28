Alchemy Pay Market Cap Hits $66.61 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $66.61 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00311044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00115722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077640 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,943,691,067 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

