Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Albemarle worth $142,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $288.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.85. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $298.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.