Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Akso Health Group Trading Down 13.1 %

AHG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 73,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,999. Akso Health Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

