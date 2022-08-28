Akoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,000.00 (AKN)

Akoin (AKN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Akoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akoin

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @AkoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Akoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by a marketplace of tools and services for entrepreneurs, business owners, and social activists as they connect and engage across the rising economies of Africa and beyond. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

