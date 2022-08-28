Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Short Interest Update

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,227,900 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,139.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on DETNF. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.00.

Aker BP ASA stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

