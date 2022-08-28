Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.28.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.