Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

