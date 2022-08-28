Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 206.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after buying an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after buying an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after buying an additional 138,793 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

