AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $89.00 at Robert W. Baird

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

NYSE ACM opened at $75.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AECOM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $569,493,000 after acquiring an additional 64,032 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,473,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,906,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

