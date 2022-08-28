Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the July 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 99.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

