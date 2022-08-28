Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $71.19 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00011992 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $71.19 million and approximately $406,552.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007994 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,692,766 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

