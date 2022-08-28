Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aditxt

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Featured Stories

