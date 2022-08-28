AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Up 49.6% in August

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the July 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. 1,371,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 35,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,884.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 241,090 shares of company stock worth $4,121,531. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

