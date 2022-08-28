AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRXGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

ACRX opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

