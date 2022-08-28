AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

ACRX opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

