AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %
ACRX opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.