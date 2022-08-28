Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.8% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock opened at $298.13 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.14. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

