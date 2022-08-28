Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Abyss (ABYSS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $170,295.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

