Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 286.3% in August

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a growth of 286.3% from the July 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

FAX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 452,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,855. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.8% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

