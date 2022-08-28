Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 286.3% in August

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,500 shares, a growth of 286.3% from the July 31st total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
FAX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 452,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,855. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.31.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
