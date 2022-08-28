Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the July 31st total of 210,100 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 754,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

