AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Argus

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Argus from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.35.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1 %

ABBV opened at $136.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.