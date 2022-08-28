56,983 Shares in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mimecast as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 472.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $150,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast Stock Performance

Mimecast stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $85.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mimecast Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

(Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.