351,000 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 351,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

