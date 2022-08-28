27,122 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 127,848 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth about $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 97.2% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 53.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 192,197 shares of company stock worth $1,110,030 and sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.54.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

