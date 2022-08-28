23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,440,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 32,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Performance

23andMe stock opened at 3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53. 23andMe has a one year low of 2.12 and a one year high of 13.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.18 and a 200 day moving average of 3.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at 23andMe

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.16 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 95.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total transaction of 31,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,083 shares in the company, valued at 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 23andMe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About 23andMe

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.