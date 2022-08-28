22,800 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,205,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $290,738,000 after purchasing an additional 452,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 71.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 26,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.80. 7,757,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.