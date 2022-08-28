13,880 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 95.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Generac by 45.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Generac by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $15.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.88. 720,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.21. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

