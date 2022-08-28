1,160,977 Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,160,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,000. Zynga comprises approximately 1.5% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,944,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,444,000 after buying an additional 807,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,050.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,703,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,612 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zynga Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

