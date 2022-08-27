Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.06)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.5-101.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.10 million. Zuora also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $95,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

