Zoo Token (ZOOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47,014.00

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Zoo Token has a market cap of $263,747.42 and approximately $47,014.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zoo Token Profile
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Zoo Token Coin Trading
