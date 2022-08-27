Zoo Token (ZOOT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47,014.00

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Zoo Token has a market cap of $263,747.42 and approximately $47,014.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoo Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zoo Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zoo Token Profile

Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.