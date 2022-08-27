Zipmex (ZMT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Zipmex has a total market cap of $13.33 million and $55,230.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zipmex has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zipmex Profile
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Buying and Selling Zipmex
