Zenfuse (ZEFU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,610.00

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $778,648.61 and approximately $7,610.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086988 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

