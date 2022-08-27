Zano 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61,476.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $5.09 million and $61,476.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,993.30 or 0.99859182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00054685 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00223135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00140673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00231445 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00057243 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,343,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,314,068 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.