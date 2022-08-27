YooShi Tops 1-Day Volume of $207,783.00 (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YooShi has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YooShi has a total market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $207,783.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00831790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
