Yolo Leisure and Technology (LON:YOLO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Yolo Leisure and Technology PLC (LON:YOLO – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.73 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.23). 2,376,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.95 ($0.22).
Yolo Leisure and Technology Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.24. The stock has a market cap of £17.57 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.
Yolo Leisure and Technology Company Profile
Yolo Leisure and Technology plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in the technology, travel, leisure, and media sectors. The company offers various end-to-end technology services eco-system, including a range of multi-platform TV and video distribution products, such as low latency online simulcasts of TV channels, real-time sports highlights clipping, broadcaster catch-up services, social video syndication, and subscriber management services to broadcasters and rights owners.
Featured Articles
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yolo Leisure and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.