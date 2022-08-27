Yield Guild Games Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $59.96 million and $14.98 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002165 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00821436 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Yield Guild Games Coin Profile
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
