YF Link 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $8.97 or 0.00044390 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $489,105.50 and approximately $8.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

